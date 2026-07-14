'Avengers: Doomsday' ticket sale to begin 5 months before release?
What's the story
In a major development for Marvel fans, Disney is reportedly set to begin selling premium-format tickets for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday next week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, domestic ticket sales will commence on July 20, five months ahead of the movie's release. This early ticket sale initiative is part of Disney's strategy to compete with Warner Bros. which has secured IMAX theaters for Dune Part III for three weeks post-release on December 18.
Film details
Meanwhile, confirmed runtime of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The early ticket sale also comes with a confirmed runtime for Avengers: Doomsday, which is set at 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes).
This duration may vary slightly as the final cut of the film is unlikely to be locked so far in advance.
However, it indicates that the film will be longer than 2018's Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than 2019's Endgame (181 minutes).
Upcoming events
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' tickets will also go on sale
Disney will also be selling Infinity Vision tickets for a re-release of Avengers: Endgame on September 25, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore.
The film is the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, grossing $2.8 billion globally.
The ticket sale will kick off just days before Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, where the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be unveiled.
Film information
Cast and crew of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Avengers: Doomsday brings together an ensemble cast of the MCU's biggest superheroes.
Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom, alongside Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi).
The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will be released in theaters on December 18.