'Avengers: Doomsday' ticket sale to begin 5 months before release?

The early ticket sale also comes with a confirmed runtime for Avengers: Doomsday, which is set at 165 minutes (two hours and 45 minutes).

This duration may vary slightly as the final cut of the film is unlikely to be locked so far in advance.

However, it indicates that the film will be longer than 2018's Infinity War (149 minutes) but shorter than 2019's Endgame (181 minutes).