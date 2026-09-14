'Avengers Endgame: Encore' tickets selling fast; targets ₹10cr opening
What's the story
Marvel Studios's Avengers: Endgame is all set for a global re-release, now titled Avengers Endgame: Encore. The makers have added new footage to the film, which has extended its official runtime and connected it to the next big Avengers installment, Avengers: Doomsday. As the re-release approaches its September 25 release date, advance ticket sales are reportedly off to a strong start in India.
Box office prediction
'Endgame Encore' could break records in India
According to Sacnilk, Avengers Endgame: Encore has already sold over 7,750 tickets on BookMyShow within hours of advance bookings opening in India.
With the release still two weeks away from its September 25 theatrical return, the early response has sparked speculation that Endgame Encore could deliver one of the biggest re-release openings in India.
Trade estimates currently suggest an opening of around ₹6-7 crore gross in India, with it going as high as ₹10 crore.
Release details
About 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'
The Endgame Encore screenings will also be available across various premium formats in India, including IMAX and Infinity Vision.
The film is set to release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is a limited theatrical re-release of Marvel Studios's 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame with four minutes of bonus footage, a new post-credits scene and an exclusive sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday.
The new runtime stands at three hours and 10 minutes.
Sequel anticipation
Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday has already crossed over $50 million in advance ticket sales in the US.
The film brings together characters from different corners of the Marvel universe for a battle that could determine the fate of the multiverse.
The new promo gave fans their first real taste of Doctor Doom and hinted at how dangerous the MCU's new big villain could be.