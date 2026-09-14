'Avengers Endgame: Encore' tickets selling fast; targets ₹10cr opening 

According to Sacnilk, Avengers Endgame: Encore has already sold over 7,750 tickets on BookMyShow within hours of advance bookings opening in India.

With the release still two weeks away from its September 25 theatrical return, the early response has sparked speculation that Endgame Encore could deliver one of the biggest re-release openings in India.

Trade estimates currently suggest an opening of around ₹6-7 crore gross in India, with it going as high as ₹10 crore.