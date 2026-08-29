'Avengers Endgame: Encore' trailer draws 77M views in 24 hours
What's the story
The trailer for Avengers Endgame: Encore has set a new record by garnering 77 million views within its first 24 hours, per Deadline. This figure is more than four times higher than any previous re-release trailer. Top Gun (1986) earlier held the record with 19 million views in the same timeframe ahead of its May 2026 re-release. The film will hit theaters on September 25.
Special presentation
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' to include sneak peek of 'Doomsday'
The re-release of Avengers: Endgame will include an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on December 18.
This special edition will also offer audiences a glimpse into a custom introduction.
The trailer for the re-release was dropped on Wednesday and features scenes from the original film with enhanced color grading.
Film links
Meanwhile, a recap of the original 'Avengers: Endgame'
Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
The film follows the surviving Avengers as they attempt to reverse Thanos's snap that wiped out half of all life in the universe.
It features an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, and Paul Rudd, among others.