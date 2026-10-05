'Avengers: Endgame' reclaims worldwide box office crown at $2.9255 billion

Avengers: Endgame just reclaimed its spot as the world's biggest box office hit, overtaking Avatar again after a theatrical re-release called Avengers: Endgame Encore.

The film's total earnings now stand at approximately $2.9255 billion worldwide, thanks to an extra $126 million from this latest run.

Even though it only made modest numbers in North America and internationally this time, it still edged out Avatar by a slim margin.