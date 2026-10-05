'Avengers: Endgame' reclaims worldwide box office crown at $2.9255 billion
Avengers: Endgame just reclaimed its spot as the world's biggest box office hit, overtaking Avatar again after a theatrical re-release called Avengers: Endgame Encore.
The film's total earnings now stand at approximately $2.9255 billion worldwide, thanks to an extra $126 million from this latest run.
Even though it only made modest numbers in North America and internationally this time, it still edged out Avatar by a slim margin.
Marvel Studios, Russo brothers thank fans
Marvel Studios gave a heartfelt shout-out to fans, saying, "Thank you for assembling to make Avengers: Endgame the biggest movie of all time."
The Russo brothers gave a separate message, saying, "Thank you for coming back to theaters for Endgame Encore and making Endgame the #1 film of all time. To every fan who's been part of this journey for the last seven years, we love you 3000."
This friendly rivalry with Avatar has been going on for years, each film trading places at the top after re-releases.
Looking ahead, Marvel is hyping up Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters December 18, 2026, so more record-breaking could be on the way.