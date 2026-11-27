'Gunmaaster G9': Avneet Kaur appears for a special dance number
What's the story
The much-awaited film Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi, finally hit the theaters on Friday. Directed by Aditya Datt and featuring music by Himesh Reshammiya, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. Apart from its star-studded cast and crew, the film also features a surprise song starring Avneet Kaur.
Song highlight
'Dil Ke Theatre Mein 200 Cr Maarungi Piya'
The item song is called Dil Ke Theatre Mein 200 Cr Maarungi Piya.
Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Keshav Anand, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the song features Kaur in a glamorous avatar.
Hashmi also makes an appearance in the song.
In addition, Gunmaaster G9 teases a sequel. The film ends on a cliffhanger with the words "To Be Continued" appearing in the end slate.
About the film
About 'Gunmaaster G9'
The film revolves around Eeshwar (Hashmi), a former agent and reformed enforcer, who has left his violent past behind to run a dairy farm with his wife Aarti (Deshmukh) and their adopted daughter Jiya (Inayat Verma).
His quiet family takes a turn for the worse when police officer Rana (Abhishek Singh) blackmails him into infiltrating his old gang, led by Desu Rathi (Khurana), to take Desu down.