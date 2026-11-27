The item song is called Dil Ke Theatre Mein 200 Cr Maarungi Piya.

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Keshav Anand, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the song features Kaur in a glamorous avatar.

Hashmi also makes an appearance in the song.

In addition, Gunmaaster G9 teases a sequel. The film ends on a cliffhanger with the words "To Be Continued" appearing in the end slate.