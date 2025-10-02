Awez Darbar on 'Bigg Boss' fallout with Amaal Mallik: Exclusive
Awez Darbar, fresh from his Bigg Boss 19 eviction, has called out singer Amaal Mallik for saying he "gave work" to him.
"I was friends with Amaal, and I don't understand how he became an enemy," Awez shared, adding that it was actually Amaal who always reached out to collaborate.
His stance now? "I am never going to work with Amaal Malik."
How their friendship turned into a rivalry
Their fallout started on Bigg Boss 19, where arguments about social media and personal matters played out on screen.
While Mallik publicly apologized for hurting both families, things escalated when he later threatened people supporting Darbar.
Some fans thought host Salman Khan favored Mallik, but Darbar clarified that Salman simply corrected mistakes and any closeness was just perception.
'I have no regrets about my time on Bigg Boss'
Despite all the drama and rumors—including one that he paid ₹2 crore to leave—Darbar says his time on Bigg Boss was "life-changing" and insists he has zero regrets.
He also called those payout rumors totally baseless.