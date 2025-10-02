Awez Darbar on 'Bigg Boss' fallout with Amaal Mallik: Exclusive Entertainment Oct 02, 2025

Awez Darbar, fresh from his Bigg Boss 19 eviction, has called out singer Amaal Mallik for saying he "gave work" to him.

"I was friends with Amaal, and I don't understand how he became an enemy," Awez shared, adding that it was actually Amaal who always reached out to collaborate.

His stance now? "I am never going to work with Amaal Malik."