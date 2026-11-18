'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer: Ayushmann-Sharvari challenge traditional norms
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was released on Wednesday. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. This is their first collaboration together. The movie marks Barjatya's return to direction after four years, following his National Film Award-winning film Uunchai. It will hit theaters on November 27 and will clash with Gunmaaster G9.
Trailer highlights
This is what the film is about
The trailer introduces us to Prem (Khurrana) and Purva (Sharvari), who fall in love but face a major obstacle in their marriage.
As Purva is the sole provider for her family (of six women), she cannot leave her home after getting married.
To counter this, Prem suggests that they move into Purva's house with his family, leading to a series of comedic clashes between both families.
Social commentary
Trailer asks why a woman must leave her home
Yeh Prem Mol Liya challenges traditional marriage norms by questioning why a woman must leave her home after getting married.
In one of the trailer's defining moments, Prem questions his patriarch (Anupam Kher) about this tradition.
The film explores who is expected to make compromises when two people decide to marry.
Supporting roles
Film also stars these actors
The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, and Shruti Seth.
The movie is generating buzz for its music by Himesh Reshammiya. The title track has already found acceptance among fans for its old-world charm while the second track Bulaye Chhathi Maa is gaining popularity for its depiction of the festival.