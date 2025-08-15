Ayushmann-Rashmika's 'Thama' release date announced Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in Thama, a new horror-comedy releasing during Diwali 2025.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows a historian (Khurrana) digging into vampire legends, with Mandanna as his love interest and Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a vampire whose backstory is explored in the film.