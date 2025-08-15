Ayushmann-Rashmika's 'Thama' release date announced
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in Thama, a new horror-comedy releasing during Diwali 2025.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows a historian (Khurrana) digging into vampire legends, with Mandanna as his love interest and Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a vampire whose backstory is explored in the film.
Film set in ancient India and modern Delhi
Thama is hitting theaters only—no word yet on streaming plans.
The story jumps between modern Delhi and the ancient Vijayanagara Empire, promising Maddock Films's signature mix of romance, scares, and laughs with a cast that also includes Paresh Rawal.
Cast, crew, and shooting details
Filmed across Delhi, Mumbai, and the Nilgiri forests with filming completed before August 2025, Thama's screenplay comes from Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.
Producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are aiming to level up their horror-comedy universe with this visually rich vampire love story.