B Praak to sing emotional love song for 'Prem Keetanu'
What's the story
Popular singer B Praak is set to lend his voice to a new song titled Ishq Ka Ghulaam for the upcoming film Prem Keetanu, Variety confirmed. The song is the next one to be released ahead of the film's October 2, 2026 theatrical release and explores themes of heartbreak. It has been composed by The Rish with lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa.
Song details
The song offers a mature perspective on love
The song is said to offer a mature perspective on longing, pain, and vulnerability in love.
The Rish, the composer of the track, expressed his excitement about the song.
He said, "With Ishq Ka Ghulaam, we're bringing back the nostalgic bhai vibe! I can guarantee that a song like this hasn't been made in a long, long time..."
Composer's statement
'Ishq Ka Ghulaam' will remind fans of Sajid-Wajid's work
The Rish further added, "It will remind you of the times when Sajid-Wajid would make heartbreak songs into banger melodies."
"This is a song designed for a hero, and I'm so glad Veer Pahariya is the face of it."
The film's soundtrack features seven songs in total, with B Praak joining other singers such as Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, among others.
Film's theme
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under the Avanika Films banner, Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi, and Nikhil Vijay.
The film revolves around a group of youngsters navigating friendship, first love, and the heartbreaks that come with growing up.
It will be released worldwide on October 2.