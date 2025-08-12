Next Article
'Baahubali' returns with 'The Epic': Prabhas, Rana reun for reboot
The Baahubali saga is making a comeback!
Director SS Rajamouli just revealed a new poster for Baahubali: The Epic, and fans are buzzing.
Both Prabhas and Rana Daggubati return as their legendary characters, bringing even more hype to this next chapter.
'Baahubali: The Epic' hits theaters on October 31
The poster teases an intense face-off between Baahubali (Prabhas) and Bhallaladeva (Daggubati), promising more epic battles.
After the massive success of the first two films in 2015 and 2017, expectations are sky-high.
Mark your calendars—Baahubali: The Epic hits theaters on October 31, 2025, with upgraded visual effects and Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive experience.