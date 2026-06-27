Rajamouli reveals 'Baahubali' was initially dubbed 'Indian cinema's biggest disaster'

Industry reaction

'As far as we were concerned...'

Rajamouli also remembered a conversation with one of his distributors who told him about the industry's reaction to Baahubali. "They're calling it the biggest disaster in Indian cinema. Those were the kinds of messages he was getting." "As far as we were concerned, it was the end of our careers," Rajamouli said. However, by that evening, positive word-of-mouth spread, and within a week, Baahubali broke box office records in Telugu states while also holding its own in Hindi markets.