Bachchan admits FIFA World Cup 2026 upended his daily routine
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan admits the FIFA World Cup 2026 has completely thrown off his daily routine, thanks to those late-night and early-morning matches.
Still, he can't help but tune in, rooting for teams and getting caught up in all the unexpected twists.
Bachchan lauds underdogs and young stars
Bachchan points out how wild this World Cup has been, with big teams knocked out by underdogs, and says it's inspiring to see players set aside club rivalries for their countries, just like IPL stars do for India.
He's especially impressed by 17- and 18-year-olds making headlines, reflecting on how today's young generation is achieving things that seemed impossible before, thanks to new opportunities and technology.