Bad Bunny's net worth: Superstar set to headline Super Bowl halftime

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar known for his Latin rap and reggaeton hits, is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February 2026.

At just 31, he's already built a $100 million net worth and racked up over 82 billion streams on a popular music streaming platform—making him one of the most streamed artists ever.