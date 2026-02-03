Bad Bunny's net worth: Superstar set to headline Super Bowl halftime
Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar known for his Latin rap and reggaeton hits, is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in February 2026.
At just 31, he's already built a $100 million net worth and racked up over 82 billion streams on a popular music streaming platform—making him one of the most streamed artists ever.
Chart-topping albums and record-breaking tours
His album "Un Verano Sin Ti" sold 16 million units worldwide, and his tours have been massive: the World's Hottest Tour in 2022 brought in $314 million, while the Most Wanted Tour in 2024 topped $200 million.
These successes have cemented his spot at the top of Latin music.
Other ventures and investments
Bad Bunny isn't just about music—he's also appeared as WWE's 24/7 Champion, acted in "Bullet Train," and scored endorsement deals with Adidas, Crocs, Pepsi, and Corona.
On top of that, he's invested in real estate with two multi-million dollar homes in LA (including one from Ariana Grande).