'Badlapur' director considering AI for sequel scripting Entertainment Mar 16, 2026

Sriram Raghavan, the director behind the hit Badlapur, is considering a sequel, and this time, he might tap into AI tools like ChatGPT to help shape the story.

He shared at the Red Lorry Film Festival that he and his co-writer are exploring how AI could spark new ideas for Badlapur 2, though they're still figuring out just how much they'll rely on it.