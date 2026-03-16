'Badlapur' director considering AI for sequel scripting
Sriram Raghavan, the director behind the hit Badlapur, is considering a sequel, and this time, he might tap into AI tools like ChatGPT to help shape the story.
He shared at the Red Lorry Film Festival that he and his co-writer are exploring how AI could spark new ideas for Badlapur 2, though they're still figuring out just how much they'll rely on it.
Raghavan on AI predicting box office hits
Raghavan also opened up about filmmakers turning to AI to predict box office hits. He's not fully convinced by these predictions, noting that industry pressure plays a big role.
Pointing to movies like Ikkis and Mera Naam Joker that surprised everyone at the box office, he reminded fans that filmmaking is always evolving, just like his own film Merry Christmas, which grew from a short project into a full-length feature.