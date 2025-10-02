'Bads of Bollywood' actor calls Suhana 'most genuine' in industry

Sahher Bambba, who stars in The Ba***ds of Bollywood , recently praised Suhana Khan . Speaking to News18 Showsha, she called Khan "one of the most genuine people in the industry." She added that working on the series helped her bond with the Khan family. "I met Suhana so many times during the shoot. She's such a lovely and sweet person," she said. "AbRam is too small, so I didn't really get to interact much with him."

Aryan's personality This is how she described Aryan Khan Bambba also spoke about her interactions with Ba***ds director Aryan Khan, calling him funny and full of laughter. She dispelled the misconception that Aryan doesn't smile often, saying, "I told him also that he has got such a beautiful set of teeth." "He has got a beautiful smile." "Every time I'm with him, he's only laughing and smiling and cracking some joke or the other. He's very funny."

Director's dedication Bambba opened up on Aryan's confidence further Bambba further shared that Aryan was confident about his project. "He would keep telling us, 'Just wait till it drops.' He was really sure of what he was getting into. He was very sure of his material." "Even otherwise, he's very sure in life." "While shooting if he didn't like a take, we would go up to 40-50 takes but he would still be at it because he wanted what he wanted."