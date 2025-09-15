Badshah urges fans to stand with flood-hit Punjab Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Music star Badshah is urging everyone to stand with Punjab, which is facing its worst floods in nearly 40 years. Over 1,900 villages have been hit and more than 43 people have lost their lives.

Speaking at his Oakland concert on the Unfinished Tour, Badshah called on the spirit of Chardikala—Punjabi optimism—to inspire hope and unity during this tough time.