Badshah urges fans to stand with flood-hit Punjab
Music star Badshah is urging everyone to stand with Punjab, which is facing its worst floods in nearly 40 years. Over 1,900 villages have been hit and more than 43 people have lost their lives.
Speaking at his Oakland concert on the Unfinished Tour, Badshah called on the spirit of Chardikala—Punjabi optimism—to inspire hope and unity during this tough time.
'Honsla Jabardast Hoga...'
Badshah reminded fans of Punjab's history of resilience, saying, "Itihass To Puchlo Dasduga... Punjab Kihde Naal Banya."
He shared that 4.3 lakh acres of farmland are ruined, putting thousands of farmers in trouble.
"Girkar Uthhte Hai... Uthenge... Kal Honsla Jabardast Hoga," he added—basically: we'll rise again.
With his own roots in Punjab (his mom is Punjabi), he stressed that farmers who feed the country deserve everyone's full support right now.