When, where to watch BAFTA 2026 in India
What's the story
The 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at London's Royal Festival Hall. Alan Cumming will host the event for the first time. Viewers in the UK can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer at 7:00pm GMT (12:30am IST) while North American viewers can catch a special broadcast on E! at 8:00pm ET.
Red carpet coverage
Streaming details and red carpet hosts
Indian viewers can catch the show on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet arrivals will be streamed live on BAFTA's YouTube channel by Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb. Podcasters Benedict and Hannah Townsend will provide additional coverage on social media. HBO Max Australia and other international channels will also broadcast the ceremony. DJ Neev Spencer is set to create a lively atmosphere with their music during the red carpet event.
Presenter lineup
Alia Bhatt among presenters for the evening
The BAFTA 2026 will feature an impressive lineup of presenters. The list includes actors Cillian Murphy, Alia Bhatt, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Little Simz, Gillian Anderson, and Glenn Close, among others. The awards honor the best films released in the UK and outside over the past year.
Event details
More about BAFTAs
The BAFTA Film Awards, organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, have been honoring excellence in acting, directing, writing, and technical craft since 1949. The event is seen as a significant predictor for the Oscars. With Cumming at the helm this year, viewers can expect a refreshing take on this prestigious event. Paul Thomas Anderson's political satire One Battle After Another is leading the nominations this year with 14 nods.