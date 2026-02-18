When, where to watch BAFTA 2026 in India

The 79th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at London's Royal Festival Hall. Alan Cumming will host the event for the first time. Viewers in the UK can watch it live on BBC One and iPlayer at 7:00pm GMT (12:30am IST) while North American viewers can catch a special broadcast on E! at 8:00pm ET.

Red carpet coverage Streaming details and red carpet hosts Indian viewers can catch the show on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet arrivals will be streamed live on BAFTA's YouTube channel by Clara Amfo and Ali Plumb. Podcasters Benedict and Hannah Townsend will provide additional coverage on social media. HBO Max Australia and other international channels will also broadcast the ceremony. DJ Neev Spencer is set to create a lively atmosphere with their music during the red carpet event.

Presenter lineup Alia Bhatt among presenters for the evening The BAFTA 2026 will feature an impressive lineup of presenters. The list includes actors Cillian Murphy, Alia Bhatt, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Little Simz, Gillian Anderson, and Glenn Close, among others. The awards honor the best films released in the UK and outside over the past year.

