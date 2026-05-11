BAFTA TV Awards 2026: Full list of winners

The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA TV) 2026 took place on Sunday, honoring the best in British television. Netflix 's Adolescence and ITV1's Code of Silence won the Limited Drama and Drama Series categories, respectively. Apple TV 's The Studio was awarded in the International category. BBC One's Prisoner 951 and Netflix's Adolescence bagged Leading Actress (Narges Rashidi) and Leading Actor (Stephen Graham) awards, respectively.

Supporting roles Other major categories in drama Owen Cooper and Christine Tremarco from Adolescence were awarded for their Supporting Actor and Actress performances. Entertainment Performance was won by Bob Mortimer for Last One Laughing UK. The show also won in the Entertainment category. Amandaland bagged the Scripted Comedy award, with Go Back to Where You Came From winning in Factual Entertainment. Steve Coogan won Best Actor (Comedy) for How Are You? Its Alan (Partridge), while Best Actress (Comedy) went to Katherine Parkinson for Here We Go.

Other winners 'Crongton,' 'Greenfell' also won major awards Netflix's Grenfell: Uncovered won the Single Documentary category. EastEnders was named the Best Soap. The 2025 UEFA Women's Euro was awarded for Sports Coverage. Scam Interceptors bagged the Daytime award, while Sky Kids Investigates's World. War. Me won in Children's Non-Scripted programming. The Children's Scripted category was swept by Crongton. Specialist Factual went to Simon Schama: The Road to Auschwitz, Reality was won by The Celebrity Traitors, and Gaza: Doctors Under Attack won in the Current Affairs category.

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