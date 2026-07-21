Balakrishna suffers minor muscle tear on 'NBK111' Kakinada shoot

The director reassured everyone that the makers and medical team are taking all the necessary care to make sure Balakrishna recovers comfortably.

The film is a big-budget action entertainer and marks another collaboration between Balakrishna and Malineni after their successful film together.

Kajal Aggarwal steps in as the new female lead, replacing Nayanthara, while Sanjay Dutt has joined for key scenes.

Shooting is moving fast, with a release expected by the end of 2026.