Balan anxious on 'Jailer 2' 1st day over smoke scene
Entertainment
Vidya Balan felt pretty anxious on her first day shooting Jailer 2, especially during a scene where she had to blow smoke right into Rajinikanth's face, a big moment that took her three tries to get right.
Director Nelson shared that stepping up to challenge Rajinikanth's strong screen presence made it even more nerve-wracking for her.
'Jailer 2' unites Rajinikanth and Balan
Jailer 2 brings together a powerhouse cast with Rajinikanth and Vidya Balan.