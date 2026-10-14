Balan joins Tamil cinema as 'Jailer 2' antagonist opposite Rajinikanth
Entertainment
Vidya Balan is stepping into Tamil cinema with Jailer 2, playing antagonist Kantha opposite superstar Rajinikanth.
She shared how excited she is for this milestone, saying, "I don't know if I can call it a stint, but I do think, and I hope, it's the beginning of something here. And what better way to start than with a Rajinikanth film? I'm thrilled to be part of the Jailer world."
Balan's earlier Rajinikanth offer didn't materialize
Before Jailer 2, Vidya was actually offered another film with Rajinikanth that didn't work out.
Now, Vidya said, "I don't know if I can call it a stint, but I do think, and I hope, it's the beginning of something here. And what better way to start than with a Rajinikanth film? I'm thrilled to be part of the Jailer world."