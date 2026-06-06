'Bandar' box office collection

'Bandar' earns only ₹50L on Day 1 despite strong reviews

By Isha Sharma 11:47 am Jun 06, 202611:47 am

What's the story

Anurag Kashyap's latest crime thriller, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, opened in theaters on Friday. However, the film had a disappointing start at the box office with an estimated collection of just ₹50L net in India on its first day, per Sacnilk. The movie was released across over 300 screens but witnessed a low occupancy rate of just over 13%.