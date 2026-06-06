'Bandar' earns only ₹50L on Day 1 despite strong reviews
What's the story
Anurag Kashyap's latest crime thriller, Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, opened in theaters on Friday. However, the film had a disappointing start at the box office with an estimated collection of just ₹50L net in India on its first day, per Sacnilk. The movie was released across over 300 screens but witnessed a low occupancy rate of just over 13%.
Box office clash
'Bandar' fares poorly against 'Hai Jawani...'
The film was pitted against Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which opened to ₹7.5 crore across 2,500 screens on its first day. Despite positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, the film struggled to keep up with its competitor at the box office.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about 'Bandar'
Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (not to be confused with the actor), Bandar is inspired by a real-life event. The film follows the life of Samar (Deol), a singer-actor whose life takes a turn when he is arrested after a woman files a rape complaint against him. The movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.