'Not anti-women': 'Bandar' producer says film is about 'justice'
What's the story
Nikhil Dwivedi, the producer of the upcoming film Bandar, has clarified that his movie isn't against women but is "pro-justice." In an interview with Times Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar, he emphasized that the Bobby Deol-starrer revolves around justice. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap and also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Sapna Pabbi, will hit theaters on June 5.
Film's focus
Why Dwivedi got attached to the film
Bandar takes on a serious subject, with Deol playing an aging TV star who is accused of rape by a former partner. The accusation turns his life upside down and raises questions about justice. Speaking to Kumar, Dwivedi said the script was close to his heart as it explored important themes. He said, "The subject was, and the people who got involved eventually became close to my heart."
Film's message
It's pro-justice, not anti-women: Dwivedi
When asked if he thought men were the wronged party in such cases, Dwivedi explained, "Our film is not against women. Whatever is happening with Twisha, we have been observing too. It's unfortunate. This is not an anti-women film, it's a pro-justice film." "We have to understand that nobody is saying, please don't believe women when they have been wronged."
Film's significance
Justice needs to prevail, he added
Dwivedi further said, "But you have to believe in justice as well. We want to believe in justice more than we want to believe a particular gender... that is the hallmark of our constitution, our law." "This is where the principle of our democracy stands. Justice needs to prevail." The film has been reportedly inspired by a real-life case and had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025.