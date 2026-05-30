'Not anti-women': 'Bandar' producer says film is about 'justice'

Nikhil Dwivedi, the producer of the upcoming film Bandar, has clarified that his movie isn't against women but is "pro-justice." In an interview with Times Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar, he emphasized that the Bobby Deol -starrer revolves around justice. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap and also featuring Sanya Malhotra and Sapna Pabbi, will hit theaters on June 5.

Film's focus Why Dwivedi got attached to the film Bandar takes on a serious subject, with Deol playing an aging TV star who is accused of rape by a former partner. The accusation turns his life upside down and raises questions about justice. Speaking to Kumar, Dwivedi said the script was close to his heart as it explored important themes. He said, "The subject was, and the people who got involved eventually became close to my heart."

Film's message It's pro-justice, not anti-women: Dwivedi When asked if he thought men were the wronged party in such cases, Dwivedi explained, "Our film is not against women. Whatever is happening with Twisha, we have been observing too. It's unfortunate. This is not an anti-women film, it's a pro-justice film." "We have to understand that nobody is saying, please don't believe women when they have been wronged."

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