It's 'Bandar' v/s 'Toxic' in June now!

Anurag Kashyap 's upcoming film Bandar has been rescheduled from its original May 22 release date to June 5. The change now puts it in direct competition with Yash 's Toxic, which is set to hit theaters a day earlier on June 4. Both films will be released across Indian markets.

Release delay Delay of nearly 2 weeks for 'Bandar' The push from May 22 to June 5 means a delay of nearly two weeks for Bandar. No official reason has been given for this change as of now. The new release date puts the film in a crowded early summer window that usually witnesses several releases in multiple languages. It stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Film schedule 'Toxic' was postponed from its March release Amid the changes in Bandar's release schedule, Toxic has stuck to its June 4 date. The film is set for a wide theatrical release and is one of the major releases scheduled for this time period. With both films releasing on the same weekend, they will compete for screens in multiplexes and single-screen theaters. To recall, the Geetu Mohandas directorial was to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 in March, but got delayed because of the unrest in West Asia.

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