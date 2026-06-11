'Bandar' shows no growth; yet to reach ₹5cr mark domestically

Box office journey

'Bandar' witnessed a gradual dip in collections over the week

The film started with ₹50L on its opening day, saw a slight increase to ₹95L on Saturday, and peaked at ₹1 crore on Sunday. However, the momentum couldn't be sustained during the weekdays as earnings dropped to ₹30L on Monday and further increased to ₹40L on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the collections had dipped again due to a gradual decrease in audience turnout and a reduced show count from 1,365 screenings on opening day to 678 by its sixth day.