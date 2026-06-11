'Bandar' shows no growth; yet to reach ₹5cr mark domestically
What's the story
The Hindi film Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol, has had a slow start at the box office. The movie was released on June 5 to mostly positive reviews, but has failed to pick up pace at the box office. As per Sacnilk, it raked in just ₹25L on its sixth day (Wednesday), bringing the total India gross collection to ₹4.05 crore and total India net collection to ₹3.4 crore so far.
Box office journey
'Bandar' witnessed a gradual dip in collections over the week
The film started with ₹50L on its opening day, saw a slight increase to ₹95L on Saturday, and peaked at ₹1 crore on Sunday. However, the momentum couldn't be sustained during the weekdays as earnings dropped to ₹30L on Monday and further increased to ₹40L on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the collections had dipped again due to a gradual decrease in audience turnout and a reduced show count from 1,365 screenings on opening day to 678 by its sixth day.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Bandar'
Bandar, written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee (not to be confused with the actor), is inspired by a real-life incident. It revolves around Samar Mehra (Deol), an aging television star accused of rape by his former girlfriend. The film delves into the personal and professional repercussions of this allegation on Mehra's life. The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Raj B Shetty.