Barker, former Buzzcocks drummer, dies at 65 after cancer battle
Phil Barker, former longtime drummer for the iconic punk band Buzzcocks, has died at age 65.
He died peacefully in his sleep on November 21, 2026, after a five-year fight with cancer.
The news was shared in an official statement that said he died on the Isle of Wight.
Barker shaped Buzzcocks across 5 albums
Barker joined Buzzcocks in 1992 and helped shape their sound through five studio albums before leaving in early 2006.
He kept playing music with other punk bands like Stratford Mercenaries and DIRT.
Steve Diggle even dedicated a recent show to him, showing just how much Barker meant to his friends and fans.