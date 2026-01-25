It's a wrap! Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' completes filming
What's the story
The shooting for the Malayalam film Athiradi, directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan and starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, has been completed. The news was announced by the makers on Sunday. Thomas took to social media to share a video from the production team. He wrote in the caption: "#Athiradi pack up!! See you in theaters!"
Production details
Athiradi is being produced by Joseph's production house, Basil Joseph Entertainments, in association with Doctor Ananthu Entertainments. The film marks another collaboration between Thomas, Joseph, Sameer Thahir (co-producer), and Anirudhan after their successful venture, Minnal Murali. The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Anirudhan. A teaser released earlier gave glimpses into their characters and suggested that Athiradi will be a mass action entertainer.
Technical crew
On the technical side, Athiradi has been shot by cinematographer Samuel Henry. The music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Vijay. Chaman Chacko is in charge of editing, while Mashar Hamsa is handling costume design. The film's co-producers are Thahir and Thomas. The film will be released on May 14 this year.