It's a wrap! Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' completes filming

The film will release in May

Basil Joseph-Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' completes filming

The shooting for the Malayalam film Athiradi, directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan and starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan, has been completed. The news was announced by the makers on Sunday. Thomas took to social media to share a video from the production team. He wrote in the caption: "#Athiradi pack up!! See you in theaters!"