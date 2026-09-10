Basu tags Maharashtra FDA chief after finding worms in milk
Entertainment
Bollywood star Bipasha Basu posted a video on Instagram claiming that she found "tiny tiny worms" in a milk pack, tagging Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe while raising the alarm.
Maharashtra FDA found 15,268 substandard samples
Basu's concerns come as Maharashtra ramps up its crackdown on unsafe food.
The FDA has carried out over 3,000 raids since May and tested 37,604 samples: 15,268 were found substandard.
Officials are focusing on hygiene and storage violations to make sure what we eat is safe and clean.