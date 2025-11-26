Baz Luhrmann films where music steals the spotlight

Baz Luhrmann is known for his unique style of storytelling, combining vibrant visuals with unforgettable music. His films often feature music as a central character, elevating the narrative and making them memorable. Here are five of his films where music plays a pivotal role, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

#1 'Moulin Rouge!': A musical extravaganza Moulin Rouge! is a classic example of how music can make a film. The movie features a mix of contemporary songs reimagined in a theatrical context. From Elton John's "Your Song" to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the eclectic soundtrack adds to the film's emotional depth and energy. The music not only advances the plot but also gives the characters their own identity.

#2 'The Great Gatsby': Jazz-infused storytelling Set in the Roaring Twenties, The Great Gatsby features a soundtrack that perfectly captures the era's jazz influences. With artists like Lana Del Rey and Jay-Z contributing to the score, the film's music complements its lavish visuals and themes of excess and ambition. The jazz-infused soundtrack enhances the film's atmosphere, making it an integral part of its storytelling.

#3 'Romeo + Juliet': Modern twist on classic tale In Romeo + Juliet, Luhrmann gives a modern twist to Shakespeare's classic tale with a contemporary soundtrack that features bands like Radiohead and The Cardigans. The film's music helps bridge the gap between old and new, making Shakespeare's story more accessible to modern audiences. The carefully curated soundtrack adds to the film's emotional intensity and modern flair.

#4 'Strictly Ballroom': Dance-driven narrative Strictly Ballroom is another example of how music drives storytelling in Luhrmann's films. The movie features an upbeat soundtrack that goes hand-in-hand with its dance-centric plot. From traditional Australian tunes to pop hits from the '80s, the music adds to the film's lively atmosphere and character development.