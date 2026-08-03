BBC 'nervous' about Donald Trump jokes after $10 billion lawsuit
The BBC is playing it safe with jokes about US President Donald Trump on Have I Got News for You, after he hit them with a $10 billion defamation lawsuit last December.
Trump claims the BBC edited a documentary to twist his words about the January 6 Capitol riots.
Producer Jimmy Mulville said the BBC is now "nervous" about the show making Trump-related jokes, saying this legal threat makes it think twice before speaking up.
Producer Jimmy Mulville calls lawsuit 'shakedown'
Trump's been busy suing media outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times since returning to office in 2025, reportedly pocketing $86.5 million from lawsuits last year.
Mulville called the BBC lawsuit a "shakedown," pointing out that public broadcasters can't afford big payouts.
He urged newly ascended British Prime Minister Andy Burnham to step in and protect the BBC, believing most people would back that move.