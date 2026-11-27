Bedi and Trehan team up for 'Bandit Queen MP' sequel
Big news for film buffs: Bandit Queen is coming back with a sequel called Bandit Queen MP.
Producer Bobby Bedi has teamed up with director Honey Trehan, and the film is aiming for a late 2027 or early 2028 release.
The script is almost done and casting has started, so things are moving along.
'Bandit Queen MP' explores Devi's politics
Instead of focusing on Phoolan Devi's early life, the new movie will dive into her political journey after prison, set in an urban environment.
Bedi describes it as a story about political power and personal relationship, highlighting how Devi navigated politics and broke barriers for women.
Trehan, who previously worked with Bedi on Maqbool, says he's excited to build on the legacy of the original.