Ben Affleck, Matt Damon ink multi-year Netflix deal
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon just signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, so their production company, Artists Equity, will be making new films for the streaming giant.
The duo shared that they're excited about this partnership and see it as a big step for their creative vision since 2022.
They also mentioned there's a real need in Hollywood for independent teams who handle everything from start to finish.
Deal follows 'The Rip's success
This move comes right after the success of "The Rip," which dropped on January 16 and has already pulled in 112 million views.
The film stars Affleck, Damon, Steven Yeun, and more as Miami-Dade cops.
It also stood out by sharing profits with its crew—over 1,200 people got bonuses based on how well the movie did in its first three months.
More films on the way
Netflix Film chairman Dan Lin called the partnership a perfect fit for their goal of making bold, original movies.
Plus, Artists Equity still has another deal with Sony—so keep an eye out for Affleck's next film "Animals" coming later in 2026.