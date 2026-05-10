'The Rip': Miami cops sue Ben Affleck-Matt Damon for defamation

Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are facing a defamation lawsuit from two Florida police officers, reported Entertainment Weekly. The officers, Jason Smith and Jonathan Santana of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, claim their reputations have been damaged by the portrayal of law enforcement in Damon's and Affleck's recent Netflix crime film, The Rip. Although not named in the movie, the lawsuit argues that characters played by Damon and Affleck are closely tied to these officers.

Lawsuit details Officers claim 'substantial harm' to their reputations The lawsuit claims that the portrayal of law enforcement in The Rip has caused "substantial harm to their personal and professional reputations." The film and its advertisements, according to the officers, "imply misconduct, poor judgment, and unethical behavior in connection with a real law enforcement operation." They have accused Artists Equity (Damon and Affleck's production company) and Falco Productions of defamation per se and defamation by implication.

Film inspiration Lawsuit argues 'reasonable inference' that Smith, Santana are depicted The lawsuit states that The Rip is inspired by a real-life case where Smith and Santana seized over $21 million in June 2016. The plaintiffs argue that "the film's use of unique, non-generic details of the June 29, 2016, investigation, combined with its Miami-Dade setting and portrayal of a narcotics team, creates a reasonable inference that the officers depicted are Plaintiffs."

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Legal demands Officers seek public retraction and correction The officers are demanding "a public retraction and correction," including "the addition of a prominent disclaimer" to The Rip. They are also seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees. Smith and Santana's attorneys claim that family members and colleagues have suggested they used seized funds for personal property improvements, vehicle purchases, and private schooling due to the film's portrayal of them.

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Film synopsis 'The Rip' follows cops uncovering cartel cash, exposing corruption The Rip follows Lt. Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sgt. J.D. Byrne (Affleck) as they uncover $20 million in cartel cash, exposing corruption within the Miami-Dade Police Department. The film's opening text states it was "inspired by true events," but the officers argue that apart from "the fact that a large seizure occurred, the events portrayed in the film did not happen."