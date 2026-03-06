Ben Affleck's AI company acquired by Netflix
Netflix has acquired InterPositive, the AI company Ben Affleck launched back in 2022.
Announced today, the deal brings all 16 team members to Netflix, with Affleck stepping in as a senior advisor.
Money details? Still under wraps.
InterPositive's tech helps fix post-production issues
InterPositive built AI tools that help fix tricky post-production issues—think continuity goofs or lighting mismatches—using special soundstage data.
The cool part: their tech is designed with guardrails so filmmakers' creative ideas stay protected.
As Netflix's chief product and technology officer Elizabeth Stone put it, their goal is to meaningfully serve the needs of the creative community and our members.
Where does Affleck stand on AI in Hollywood?
Yep! On a podcast earlier this year, Affleck called full-on AI-written movies "bullshit," saying he sees AI more like a tool than a replacement for real creativity.
Still, he started InterPositive to see how AI could actually help filmmakers—not replace them.