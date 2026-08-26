Bengaluru court stops false news on actor Yash's 'Toxic' release
Entertainment
Just before its worldwide release on August 26, a Bengaluru court has ordered a stop to any false and defamatory news about Yash's new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
The move comes after the makers, KVN Productions, asked for help to keep rumors from hurting the film's reputation.
Mohandas directs 'Toxic' gangster drama
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a gangster drama exploring love, betrayal, power struggles, and redemption, with a special focus on the father-son bond between Raya and Ticket.
The movie features Yash leading an impressive cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.
Shot in English and Kannada (and dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam), it's aiming to connect with fans all over India.