Best horror shows to binge-watch on Hulu

Must-watch horror shows on Hulu

If you like visiting the eerie realms of terror often, Hulu's curated selection of the best horror shows can be your rescue. The collection, comprising spine-chilling supernatural mysteries, heart-pounding psychological thrillers, gripping narratives, haunted characters, and sinister plots, promises to send shivers down your spine. Grab your buckets of popcorn for a thrilling ride into the macabre with these top-notch horror shows.

'The Twilight Zone' (1959-1964)

Created by Rod Serling, the iconic anthology series The Twilight Zone transcends time and space. Each episode weaves tales of the mysterious and supernatural as Serling's distinctive narration guides viewers through the unexpected twists and moral dilemmas, creating a timeless journey into the surreal and unsettling. The series remains a groundbreaking and enduring exploration of the human experience and the unknown.

'American Horror Story' (2011- )

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story is a groundbreaking anthology series that reinvents horror with each season. Each installment presents a unique and chilling narrative, exploring a spectrum of horror genres. With a stellar ensemble cast and innovative storytelling, the show pushes the boundaries of fear, captivating audiences with its dark and atmospheric tales of terror and the supernatural.

'In the Flesh' (2013-2014)

In the Flesh is a thought-provoking supernatural drama that explores life after a zombie apocalypse. In a world where the undead are rehabilitated with medication and reintegrated into society, the series follows Kieren Walker, a rehabilitated zombie. This British series delves into themes of prejudice, acceptance, and the complexities of human nature, providing a fresh and empathetic perspective on the traditional zombie narrative.

'The Exorcist' (2016-2018)

Inspired by William Peter Blatty's novel, The Exorcist is a supernatural horror series that follows two priests confronting demonic forces threatening a family. Exploring themes of faith, possession, and the battle between good and evil, the show balances psychological horror with intense character development. It delivers a gripping and spine-chilling narrative that pays homage to its iconic source material.

'Castle Rock' (2018-2019)

Castle Rock is a psychological horror series inspired by the works of Stephen King, weaving together a complex narrative set in the fictional town of Castle Rock. It delves into the eerie and supernatural events surrounding its inhabitants, intertwining characters and themes from King's extensive literary universe. The show offers a gripping and immersive experience for fans of supernatural mysteries.