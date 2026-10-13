'Beyond the Gates' actor Jacob expecting baby girl March 2027
Jen Jacob, who plays Ashley Morgan on CBS' Beyond the Gates, just shared that she and her husband Jesse Ruben are having a baby girl, due in March 2027.
Their Instagram announcement, complete with cute photo booth snaps and a sonogram, had the caption: "Mom & Dad have entered the chat. Baby girl coming March 2027 ," attributed to Jen Jacob.
Costars cheer Jacob, Ruben marks anniversary
Jacob's costars were quick to send their love online, with Arielle Prepetit, RhonniRose Mantilla, Karla Mosley, and Daphnee Duplaix all celebrating the news.
The announcement comes as Jen and Jesse recently marked eight years of marriage. Jesse even posted one black-and-white snap from their wedding day alongside two photos of Jacob with a heartfelt "Eight years ago today, I got to marry my favorite person," followed by "@jen.jacob thank you for saying yes, and being the best, most patient and kind and loving partner. How lucky am I, to get to do life with you. I love doing life with you."