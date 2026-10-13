BFI's Pramod Kumar accuses Singh and Malik of criminal intimidation
The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is in hot water after Secretary-General Pramod Kumar accused President Ajay Singh and Executive Director Col. Arun Malik of "criminal intimidation" over a no-confidence motion.
Kumar says he and State affiliated Units have been threatened, while Malik has dismissed these claims as "baseless."
Kumar seeks SGM October 28
Kumar also shared that his email was suddenly cut off, making it tough for him to work and raising concerns about his safety.
With a majority of affiliated state units and executive committee members having submitted formal requisitions seeking a no-confidence motion against Singh, Kumar is seeking to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28, but Malik insists this meeting isn't legitimate under BFI rules.
All eyes are now on how this messy leadership battle will play out.