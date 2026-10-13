BFI's Pramod Kumar accuses Singh and Malik of criminal intimidation

Kumar also shared that his email was suddenly cut off, making it tough for him to work and raising concerns about his safety.

With a majority of affiliated state units and executive committee members having submitted formal requisitions seeking a no-confidence motion against Singh, Kumar is seeking to convene a Special General Meeting (SGM) on October 28, but Malik insists this meeting isn't legitimate under BFI rules.

All eyes are now on how this messy leadership battle will play out.