'Bhai Tera Star Hai' shot in less than a month?

Agarwal shared that the characters in Bhai Tera Star Hai are inspired by people he has met throughout his life.

He said, "There are 13 characters in the film, and they are all inspired by various people I have met during different parts of my life."

Speaking about Juyal's character, he added, "Raghav's character, Ajay Singh, purely draws from Raghav's energy."

"The story is about this delusional actor who thinks he's going to become a superstar."