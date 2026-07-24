'Bhai Tera Star Hai' shot in less than a month?
What's the story
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer-director Vivek B Agarwal revealed that his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai was shot in less than a month. He said, "Yes. I shot it earlier this year, in February-March 2026. I finished the shoot in less than a month." The film features Raghav Juyal in the lead role, with Sanjay Kapoor in a pivotal role.
Details
'The story is about this delusional actor...'
Agarwal shared that the characters in Bhai Tera Star Hai are inspired by people he has met throughout his life.
He said, "There are 13 characters in the film, and they are all inspired by various people I have met during different parts of my life."
Speaking about Juyal's character, he added, "Raghav's character, Ajay Singh, purely draws from Raghav's energy."
"The story is about this delusional actor who thinks he's going to become a superstar."
Director's journey
Agarwal's long-standing connection with the Kapoor family
Agarwal, who has worked on films like Pukar (2000) and Moksha (2001), revealed that he has known the Kapoor family for most of his life.
He said, "I began my career assisting Ashok ji, and his directorial venture Moksha (2001), marked my first stint as an associate director."
"Since Ashok ji shot several of Boney Kapoor's films, I spent a lot of time on the sets of films featuring Anil Kapoor...and Sanjay Kapoor from the age of 20 or 21."
Character metamorphosis
When Kapoor wore a wig for his role!
Kapoor, who plays a significant role in the film, was initially skeptical about wearing a wig for his character.
Agarwal said, "He had never worn a wig before and was quite skeptical initially."
However, once he tried it on, Kapoor loved the transformation.
"Even when he was not shooting, he would visit the set wearing the wig, just to be in character!" Agarwal added.
The film is set to release on July 30.