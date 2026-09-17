Bhansali in talks to cast Babu for Hindi Telugu film
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Mahesh Babu and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are in talks for a new film together.
Bhansali, famous for his grand visuals, reportedly wants to work with a major South Indian star and the project might bring together two major names from the Hindi and Telugu film industries.
Babu wrapping 'Varanasi' shoot under Rajamouli
Mahesh Babu is wrapping up shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, set to release on April 7, 2027.
He's already finished most of his scenes (just the intro left!), while co-stars Priyanka Chopra has finished the main part of her shooting and Prithviraj Sukumaran has filmed several scenes.
The team must ensure both the actor and director are available at the same time to keep things moving smoothly.