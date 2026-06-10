Bharathiraja dies at 84, remembered for changing Indian cinema
Legendary director Bharathiraja, who passed away at 84, is being fondly remembered by the film world.
Known for classics like 16 Vayathinile and Sigappu Rojakkal, he changed Indian cinema by bringing rural stories to the spotlight.
SS Rajamouli called him a "Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honor to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy. Om Shanti."
Stars pay tribute to Bharathiraja
Big names like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ram Gopal Varma shared heartfelt tributes. Bharathiraja's nearly 40 films broke language barriers and launched stars like Sridevi.
Fans also remembered his warm greeting, Yen Iniya Tamil Makkale, as a sign of how approachable he was.
His work still inspires new filmmakers to think outside the box.