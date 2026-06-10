Bharathiraja dies at 84, remembered for changing Indian cinema Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Legendary director Bharathiraja, who passed away at 84, is being fondly remembered by the film world.

Known for classics like 16 Vayathinile and Sigappu Rojakkal, he changed Indian cinema by bringing rural stories to the spotlight.

SS Rajamouli called him a "Bharathiraja garu was a true pioneer who revolutionized cinema with his raw and uncompromising storytelling. Those unforgettable rural narratives, that fearless vision and the authenticity he brought to the screen will live on forever. It was an honor to witness and celebrate his extraordinary body of work and legacy. Om Shanti."