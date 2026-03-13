Priyadarshan clarifies 'Bhooth Bangla' is nothing like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally addressed the speculation surrounding his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla and its perceived connection to Bhool Bhulaiyaa . In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that the two films are completely different in terms of storytelling. "The biggest problem is expectations. I don't want [those], it's something I really hate." "Every film is different, and you can't compare this one."

Genre distinction Explaining the difference between 2 films Priyadarshan explained that while both films have elements of horror and humor, their themes are totally different. "Because basically, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological thriller, but Bhooth Bangla is a fantasy," he said. "But, fantasy based on, okay, we have a lot of superstitions in our country... A lot of people believe in ghosts, and they do a lot of rituals."

Actor appreciation On his collaboration with Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna The filmmaker also spoke about his long-standing professional relationship with actors Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna. He called them "lucky" for his career. Praising Khanna's versatility, Priyadarshan highlighted how the actor easily switches between comedy and intense roles. Their successful collaborations include Hungama and Hulchul, which remain popular among audiences even today.

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Song discussion Priyadarshan on 'Ram ji Bhala Karenge' similarity Priyadarshan also reacted to the buzz around the song Ram ji Bhala Karenge from Bhooth Bangla, which many fans felt resembled the fun vibe of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He confirmed that the similarity was deliberate, but clarified that it was limited to the horror elements only. "I don't want to take any credit for it. This has nothing to do with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," he clarified.

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