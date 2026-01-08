It's official: Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' postponed to May
What's the story
The release date for Akshay Kumar's upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has been announced. The film, which also stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal, will hit theaters on May 15, 2026. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in April, but was pushed back due to a clash with Dhurandhar 2. It is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his reunion with Kumar after 14 years.
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' set in a haunted mansion
Bhooth Bangla is set in a haunted mansion and promises to bring back the slapstick horror-comedy genre. The film's plot remains under wraps, but it has been generating buzz among fans since last year. Apart from those mentioned, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It was shot across various locations including Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.
Star reunion
Kumar and Tabu's reunion after 25 years
Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Their collaboration under Priyadarshan's direction has been a topic of interest due to their successful past projects and the rising popularity of horror-comedies.
BTS insights
'Bhooth Bangla' production team shared behind-the-scenes moments
The production team of Bhooth Bangla recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the Jaipur set. The image showed Kumar welcoming Tabu with open arms. The caption read, "Some things get better and iconic with time! @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhoothBangla in Jaipur." The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.