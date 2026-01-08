It's official: Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' postponed to May 

The release date for Akshay Kumar 's upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has been announced. The film, which also stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal , will hit theaters on May 15, 2026. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in April, but was pushed back due to a clash with Dhurandhar 2 . It is directed by Priyadarshan and marks his reunion with Kumar after 14 years.

Film details 'Bhooth Bangla' set in a haunted mansion Bhooth Bangla is set in a haunted mansion and promises to bring back the slapstick horror-comedy genre. The film's plot remains under wraps, but it has been generating buzz among fans since last year. Apart from those mentioned, the film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It was shot across various locations including Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

Star reunion Kumar and Tabu's reunion after 25 years Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two actors have previously worked together in films like Hera Pheri and Tu Chor Main Sipahi. Their collaboration under Priyadarshan's direction has been a topic of interest due to their successful past projects and the rising popularity of horror-comedies.