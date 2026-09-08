Bhosle's final playback debuts on birthday for 'Om Ka Hari'
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle's last-ever playback song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hain Kahan, just released to mark her birthday.
The track is part of the upcoming film Om Ka Hari and comes with a heartfelt music video showing glimpses of the song's recording featuring the legendary singer.
Her timeless voice truly shines one more time.
Bhosle credited with over 12,000 songs
Composed by Rajieve Sarang and written by Pradeep Sharma Khusro, the song is director Harish Vyas's way of celebrating Bhosle's incredible impact on Indian music. With over 12,000 songs across seven decades, her influence is hard to match.
Om Ka Hari (starring Soni Razdan and Anshuman Jha) hits theaters September 18, and the album also features voices like Amit Kumar and Raghubir Yadav.