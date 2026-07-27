'The Pride of Bharat': Bhumi Pednekkar to play warrior queen
What's the story
Actor Bhumi Pednekkar has been roped in for the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie, which stars Rishab Shetty as the titular character, will feature Pednekkar as Belawadi Mallamma, a warrior queen from Karnataka. Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, this historical drama is set to go on floors later this year.
Actor's statement
Here's what the actor said
Pednekkar said in a statement, "I'm honored to be part of a film on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."
"It's a privilege for me to play Karnataka's brave warrior queen, Belawadi Mallamma, and bring her to life on screen. I am a huge Kantara fan, and Rishab Shetty's stunning performance blew me away."
Film details
More about the film
The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be a two-part saga, with Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi also in the cast.
The film is being written by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.
Pre-production for this ambitious project is already underway.