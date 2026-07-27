'The Pride of Bharat': Bhumi Pednekkar to play warrior queen

Pednekkar said in a statement, "I'm honored to be part of a film on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

"It's a privilege for me to play Karnataka's brave warrior queen, Belawadi Mallamma, and bring her to life on screen. I am a huge Kantara fan, and Rishab Shetty's stunning performance blew me away."