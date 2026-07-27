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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Pride of Bharat': Bhumi Pednekkar to play warrior queen
'The Pride of Bharat': Bhumi Pednekkar to play warrior queen
'Pride of Bharat' will be a historical drama

'The Pride of Bharat': Bhumi Pednekkar to play warrior queen

By Isha Sharma
Jul 27, 2026
11:39 am
What's the story

Actor Bhumi Pednekkar has been roped in for the upcoming film The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie, which stars Rishab Shetty as the titular character, will feature Pednekkar as Belawadi Mallamma, a warrior queen from Karnataka. Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, this historical drama is set to go on floors later this year.

Actor's statement

Here's what the actor said

Pednekkar said in a statement, "I'm honored to be part of a film on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

"It's a privilege for me to play Karnataka's brave warrior queen, Belawadi Mallamma, and bring her to life on screen. I am a huge Kantara fan, and Rishab Shetty's stunning performance blew me away."

Film details

More about the film

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be a two-part saga, with Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi also in the cast.

The film is being written by Rishi Virmani, with music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

Pre-production for this ambitious project is already underway.

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