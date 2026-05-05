Bieber stuns at 2026 Met Gala in sculpted gold bustier

Bieber marks 9th Met Gala appearance

This was Hailey's ninth time at the event since her first in 2015. After skipping two years, she returned in 2025 and kept her streak of bold looks going.

Her 2026 outfit took inspiration from artists Yves Klein and Matisse, finished with sleek hair and gold accessories.

Over the years, standout moments like her Tommy Hilfiger gown in 2018 and Alexander Wang dress in 2019 have cemented her as a true Met Gala fashion favorite.