'Bigg Boss 19': First contestant is actor Ashnoor Kaur
Bigg Boss 19 is here, and the first contestant to enter the house is Ashnoor Kaur.
At 21, she's already made a name for herself with roles in Patiala Babes and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Fans are excited about the new season and eager to see who all will participate this year.
Ashnoor's journey so far
Ashnoor started acting young with Jhansi Ki Rani, then went on to shows like Shobha Somnath Ki and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.
She's especially known for playing young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mini in Patiala Babes.
After pausing her career for studies, she returned in 2024 with Suman Indori.
Besides TV, she's appeared in movies like Sanju and Manmarziyaan, plus web series School Friends—so her strong fanbase is sure to follow her Bigg Boss journey closely.