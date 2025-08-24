'Bigg Boss 19': First contestant is actor Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor's journey so far

Ashnoor started acting young with Jhansi Ki Rani, then went on to shows like Shobha Somnath Ki and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.

She's especially known for playing young Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mini in Patiala Babes.

After pausing her career for studies, she returned in 2024 with Suman Indori.

Besides TV, she's appeared in movies like Sanju and Manmarziyaan, plus web series School Friends—so her strong fanbase is sure to follow her Bigg Boss journey closely.