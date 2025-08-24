Next Article
Lalbaugcha Raja's 1st look for 2025 revealed! Ganesh Chaturthi
The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol for 2025 dropped this Sunday, officially starting the countdown to Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27-September 6).
Crafted by the Kambli family since 1934, this idol is a huge part of Mumbai's festive vibe—drawing millions who line up at Putlabai Chawl each year to seek blessings and soak in the tradition.
Eco-friendly update this year
This year, there's a cool update for those thinking green: a local artisan has been offering eco-friendly Ganpati idols for the past 10 to 12 years, made from processed paper and calcium powder.
Weighing just around 2.5-3kg (compared to the usual heavy clay ones), these idols are easier to carry and much kinder on the environment when it's time for immersion.