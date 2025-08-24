Lalbaugcha Raja's 1st look for 2025 revealed! Ganesh Chaturthi

Eco-friendly update this year

This year, there's a cool update for those thinking green: a local artisan has been offering eco-friendly Ganpati idols for the past 10 to 12 years, made from processed paper and calcium powder.

Weighing just around 2.5-3kg (compared to the usual heavy clay ones), these idols are easier to carry and much kinder on the environment when it's time for immersion.