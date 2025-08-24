Next Article
'Naagin' returns for Season 7: Teaser out now
Naagin, the long-running fantasy drama from Ekta Kapoor, is set to return for its seventh season.
The new teaser just dropped during the Bigg Boss 19 launch, giving fans a first look at what's next for this supernatural hit that's been entertaining viewers since 2015 with its blend of love, revenge, and shape-shifting drama.
Who will lead the new season?
Most Naagin seasons have introduced a new lead actress—think Mouni Roy to Tejasswi Prakash—keeping things interesting year after year.
With Season 7 on the way, fans are buzzing about who will step into the spotlight this time.
The show promises more high-stakes stories and dramatic twists as it continues its run as one of Indian TV's biggest fantasy series.