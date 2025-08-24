'Lokah': Kalyani Priyadarshan is a mysterious woman with special powers
The trailer for "Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra" just dropped, giving us a first look at Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra—a young woman with mysterious powers, called by an unknown force.
The vibe is tense as she's told to stay hidden while three curious neighbors try to figure out her secret.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Lokah'
"Lokah" launches the new Wayfarer Cinematic Universe and is directed by Dominic Arun.
Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the movie features a solid cast including Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, and Vijayaraghavan.
It hits theaters on August 28 in Malayalam.
Stay tuned for exciting cameos in 'Lokah'
The trailer hints at a much-anticipated cameo—though their identities are under wraps until after release.
Mixing fantasy with thriller vibes, "Lokah" looks set to bring something new to Indian cinema this August 2025.