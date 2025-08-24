'Lokah': Kalyani Priyadarshan is a mysterious woman with special powers Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

The trailer for "Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra" just dropped, giving us a first look at Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra—a young woman with mysterious powers, called by an unknown force.

The vibe is tense as she's told to stay hidden while three curious neighbors try to figure out her secret.